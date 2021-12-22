Boxing siblings Vic Saludar and Froilan Saludar absorbed painful loses in their respective bouts abroad.

Despite outworking his Dominican foe, Vic Saludar lost the WBA minimumweight crown to Erick Rosa Pacheco via split decision at the latter's hometown.

The fight took place at the Hotel Catalonia in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Wednesday, Manila time.

Froilan Saludar, on the other hand, got beaten by Andrew Moloney at The Star Event Centre in Sydney.

Froilan, a former title contender, was able to put up a fight in the early part of the match. But Moloney started dominating the match when he began unloading heavy bodyshots.

Moloney took the WBO Oriental bantamweight title via unanimous decision.