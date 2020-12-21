NBA: Jordan Clarkson eyes Sixth Man award

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) shoots against LA Clippers forward Mfiondu Kabengele (25) during the fourth quarter at Staples Center. Robert Hanashiro, USA TODAY Sports/File

The NBA will tip off its 2020-2021 season on Dec. 23, Wednesday night (Thursday morning in Manila), and the league’s lone Filipino-American player Jordan Clarkson and the Utah Jazz will get some opening night action against the Portland Trailblazers.

Clarkson, now entering his 7th year in the NBA, told Filipino reporters he feels he's in "the best shape coming into this season" even though they haven't had more time off than usual.

After the COVID-19 pandemic suspended NBA games last March, 22 teams entered the league's Orlando bubble in August, with Utah making it into the first round of the playoffs before eventually going home after being defeated by the Denver Nuggets.

Their last season wrapped up on September 1, giving them about 10 weeks of rest before the new season.

"We hoop all year, we work out all year so just being able to get back out there and get here, I think it’s going to be a smooth transition for us, just because we were in the bubble. We were just in the playoffs playing at high level so for us to turn the switch on and go back there and compete at a high level is going to be easy for us," Clarkson said.

With a reputation as one of the league’s top bench scorers, Clarkson is trying to focus on his other aspect this year.

"One thing I’m harping on, focusing on, is the defensive energy this year, and trying to make some big strides and leaps in that area and other, than that just continue what I do offensively just make plays and score the ball," he said.

Clarkson, who signed a 4-year $52 million extension to stay in Utah, admits that aside from a championship, he does have an individual goal in mind.

"One goal and achievement that I do want to have under my belt, is winning '6th Man of the Year' award. I already feel I’m kind of in the conversation a lot because I’ve been traded multiple places now, but just having that opportunity to be out there and just be with this organization, just having the opportunity is gonna be great for me," he said.

"I’m gonna go out there and perform, it’s nothing on my mind, I’m just gonna go out there and help the team win. But if we’re winning and I’m performing, well, that could be in the spotlight for me," he added.

In 42 games after his midseason trade to Utah from the Cleveland Cavaliers last year, Jordan averaged 15.6 points per game while shooting a career-high 46 percent field goal percentage, something which he hopes can keep improving, as he keeps his eyes on both team and individual goals.

