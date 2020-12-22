Clark to boost security in bubble for FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers

MANILA, Philippines -- Clark is ready to augment its security and safety protocols for upcoming international events, including the FIBA Asia Cup 2021 qualifiers in February, according to the chief of the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA).

Clark served as the host of the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup, which saw all 12 teams as well as league personnel and media stay in the Quest Hotel for over two months. Games were played at the AUF Gym in Angeles City, Pampanga, a venue that is 20 to 30 minutes away.

Despite some early snags, the league completed its conference, with Barangay Ginebra winning the All-Filipino championship in December.

The success of the PBA bubble has paved the way for the Philippines' hosting of the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers in February, with two groups of four teams each set to compete.

"Siyempre, lagi namang merong room for improvement," said BCDA president Vince Dizon, also the deputy chief implementer of the National Action Plan Against COVID-19, on Tuesday during an appearance on the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum.

"Pero kung handa ang Clark? Handang-handa po. Kahit na international 'yung magiging susunod na challenge dahil 'yung FIBA qualifiers sa February, ano 'yan, seven international teams ang malamang darating, ready na tayo," he declared.

In general, the PBA has had no complaints with how the bubble was run, with commissioner Willie Marcial all praises for the staff in both the Quest Hotel and the AUF Gym. One of his few notes for improvement, however, concerns the security in the game venue.

While acknowledging that both Quest and AUF were strict, Marcial also suggested that personnel in the AUF Gym be given some sort of identification.

"Kasi hindi din namin alam 'yung mga tao eh. Siguro, maglalagay siguro sila ng IDs, di ko alam kung sino 'yung dapat bang pumasok 'yun doon," he explained. "Sa hotel naman, naka-uniporme naman lahat."

"'Yung sa iba, 'yung katulad ng AUF, hindi mo alam, 'yung security naka-uniform, pero 'yung ibang personnel, hindi ko alam kung dapat ba sila andoon, o ano," he added. "Siguro, IDs lang."

Dizon vowed that Clark will be ready to beef up security protocols and take Marcial's suggestions in mind when they prepare for the February qualifiers, as well as other events next year.

"Talagang nasigurado natin na walang nagkaroon ng COVID during the entire PBA bubble," he said. "Kaya ano lang, dagdag na protocols, dagdag na measures para sa security, sa safety."

"Apart that, siguro kung meron mang babaguhin, kung meron mang mga bagong technologies na puwede nang gamitin based sa advice ng mga experts sa testing, 'yun ang gagamitin natin," he added.

Aside from the Philippines, the other Group A teams who will play in the bubble are South Korea, Indonesia, and Thailand. Clark will also host Group C, which features Australia, New Zealand, Guam, and Hong Kong.

Gilas Pilipinas currently has a 3-0 record in the group after beating Indonesia in February 2020, and booking two wins over Thailand in the bubble in Manama, Bahrain last month.

