Boxing: Rodriguez's appeal vs Gabalo won't prosper, says analyst

Emmanuel Rodriguez may complain all he wants, but the WBC is unlikely to overturn Reymart Gaballo's split decision victory over the Puerto Rican boxer, fight analyst Ed Tolentino said.

Rodriguez earlier confirmed that he intends to appeal the result of his fight against Gaballo who picked up a shock win over the weekend to crown himself as the WBC interim bantamweight champion.

Two judges scored the bout 116-112 and 115-113 in favor of the busier Gabello, while the other judge saw the fight in Rodriguez's favor, 118-110.

"Sabi ni Rordiguez, iaapela ko yan. Wala naman nangyayari sa apela eh... usually hindi nirereverse. Kasi kapag nireverse mo, you are opening the flood gates sa boxing na pwedeng i-overrule ang judges," said Tolentino.

"You do that to Pacquiao vs Bradley, dapat panalo si Pacquiao doon. Jeff Horn vs Manny Pacquiao, hindi rin (na-overturn). Magkita na lang kayo sa ring. Magrematch na lang kayo."

But Tolentino believes Gaballo did enough to beat Rodriguez. The Puerto Rican lost via second round KO to Naoya Inoue prior to the Gaballo fight. He was retreating most of the time when he fought the Filipino boxer.

"Kung titignan mo ang laban ni Rodriguez kontra kay Inoue pasok siya ng pasok, ibang iba ang style ni Rodriguez kay Gaballo... Against Gaballo, naging hit and run, takbo ng takbo," said Tolentino.



The analyst said Rodriguez was able to wobble Gaballo, but the Puerto Rican remained cautious.

"Nakita mo walang follow through, siya mismo nag-iingat? Kasalanan din ni Rodriguez, he had the opportunity to win, he rocked Gaballo but he did not capitalize. Gaballo kept on trying to get inside, siya talaga ang nag-iinitiate ng hostilities... but Rodriguez elected to run," said Tolentino.