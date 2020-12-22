Boxing: Is Eumir Marcial the next Ceferino Garcia?

Watch more in iWantTFC

It may be still early to say, but Eumir Marcial might just follow the footsteps of a Filipino boxing legend.

Fight analyst Ed Tolentino said Marcial may not turn into the "next Pacquiao" but he might be just like Ceferino Garcia, the Philippines' lone middleweight champion.

"Ngayon lang tayo nakakita, after 80 years ng isang Filipino middleweight," said Tolentino.

Garcia fought in the 1930s up until the mid 1940s. He became the world middleweight champion when he stopped Fred Apostoli in 7 rounds.

He successfully defended his crown 3 times before losing to Ken Overlin on points.

"In a way, iyan ang sinusunod na yapak ni Eumir Marcial," said Tolentino.

"Si Ceferino is around 5'5" o 5'6" pero malaki na agad siya...

Marcial is around 5'8". Ito hindi katulad ni Manny Pacquiao na kailangang magdagdag ng timbang, pagbukas mo ng kahon, big na, naka mags na," said Tolentino.

Marcial made a successful pro debut by defeating Andrew Whitfield via unanimous decision. It was part of Marcial's preparations for the Olympic games.

Although Marcial looked a bit raw it that match, Tolentino said it is understandable.

"Okay ito, dahil unang laban pa lang. Mahaba pa ang paglalakbay ni Eumir Marcial as a pro. We did not expect him to come out kumpletos rekados na," he said.