Tots Carlos of the Creamline Cool Smashers. Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – Spiker Tots Carlos is not closing her doors on playing overseas.

In an interview with TV5's "Gud Morning Kapatid," the multi-titled Premier Volleyball League (PVL) star, who also won Finals MVP in the recently concluded 2023 PVL 2nd All-Filipino Conference, revealed that it is her dream to play abroad.

"Sana, 'pag may opportunity, why not? Kasi one of my dreams also na makapaglaro sa ibang bansa," the University of the Philippines (UP) stalwart said in the interview, citing Japan and Thailand.

Creamline is not new to players leaving for abroad. This year, the team missed key players Jia de Guzman and Ced Domingo, who left to play professional volleyball in Japan and Thailand, respectively.

De Guzman is now playing for Denso Airybees in Japan's V.League, while Domingo signed up for Nakhon Ratchasima VC in the Women's Volleyball Thailand League.

Despite missing the services of key players, Creamline still swept the All-Filipino Conference, not dropping a single match in their 15-game run-up to the finals.

