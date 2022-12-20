PBA: Ginebra wants to close out Magnolia in Game 4

Ginebra coach Tim Cone. PBA.ph

If coach Tim Cone would have it his way, Barangay Ginebra will wrap up it semifinal series with Magnolia in Game 4.

The Gin Kings are now up 2-1 against the Hotshots in their best-of-5 showdown. Cone's wards need one more win to march their way to the PBA Commissioner's Cup finals.

But the Ginebra coach admitted it will depend on Magnolia's Paul Lee, who missed much of Game 3 due to flu.

"His absence took the wind off their sails. It's hard to make in-game adjustments when you lose your star player. And he really has been their star."

Lee, meanwhile, said they will only need the right preparation to pull off a comeback against Ginebra in Game 4 on Wednesday.

"I think we have enough time to recover and makapag-prepare kami nang maayos," said Lee. "Basta tumama lang yung game plan na gagawin namin."

But Cone wants to end it on Wednesday and prepare for the winner between Bay Area and San Miguel Beer in the other semis pairing.

"Obviously, we don't want to go to Game 5. Many things can happen in a Game 5. We'll try to go out and see what we can do in Game 4," said Cone.

"We gonna try our best putting all eggs in a basket and go at it in Game 4."

