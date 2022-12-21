Bay Area survived a gritty challenge by San Miguel Beer to secure a title showdown with Barangay Ginebra in the PBA Commissioner's Cup Wednesday night.

The Dragons bit the bullet to grind out a 94-92 victory to wrap up their semis series with the Beermen in 4 games.

Andrew Nicholson exploded for 42 points to go with his 21 rebounds and 4 assists.

(More details to follow.)

PBA Season 47 games can be streamed live and on-demand on iWantTFC with a Premium subscription, available worldwide except PH and US.