Japeth Aguilar in action for Barangay Ginebra against Magnolia. PBA Images.



MANILA, Philippines -- Japeth Aguilar produced his best performance of the 2022 PBA Commissioners' Cup just when Barangay Ginebra needed him most.

The Gin Kings lost Christian Standhardinger to an ejection just six minutes into Game 4 of their semis series against the Magnolia Hotshots, Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

But even without the Fil-German big man, Ginebra still rolled to a 99-94 win over the Hotshots to book their spot in the finals, and Aguilar was a crucial factor in their triumph. The veteran put up 19 points, eight rebounds, two assists, and two steals in a 34-minute stint off the bench.

It was his best performance of the conference, and the first time he hit double-digits in scoring in the playoffs.

"The person I talked to first was really Japeth. I really wanted Japeth to excel in this game, kasi this is his opportunity," said point guard LA Tenorio of Ginebra's response to Standhardinger's ejection.

"I kept on reminding him that this is his opportunity and I told him, show them what you got," he added.

The veteran floor general was proud of how Aguilar responded to his challenge. Aguilar made eight of his 12 field goals, including a a jumper with five minutes to play that pushed Ginebra's lead to 15, 91-76, and stalled Magnolia's momentum when it seemed that they would make a comeback. He later added two free throws for a 98-78 lead with two minutes left that sealed the Hotshots' fate.

"I have to give credit to Japeth also, for playing, really, not only offensively. He scored, I think, double digits also. But I think, I want to commend his defense also. Ang laking bagay sa amin si Japeth talaga. We need him, so I think I have to give credit to Japeth," Tenorio said.

Aguilar entered the game averaging just 8.7 points and 5.9 rebounds per game in the Commissioner's Cup. He last reached double-digits in their elimination round game against Converge on November 30, when he put up 16 points.

For Ginebra coach Tim Cone, it meant a lot that Aguilar was able to play over 34 minutes in the game as they missed Standhardinger's presence. The coach had split their big men's minutes, but with Standhardinger watching from the dugout, he had no choice but to keep Aguilar on the floor.

"We really need him, obviously in this game, here," said Cone. "I wanted to play him the whole time, the whole game. I was really struggling to try to find the time to get him on the bench and rest him."

"Christian and Japeth have been splitting a lot of time, so neither of them are used to playing like 40 minutes right now. They're used to playing 25, 26. So he had to extend his minutes and he powered through that. So I'm so proud of him," he added.

Aguilar and the Gin Kings will be back in action on December 25 in Game 1 of the best-of-7 finals, where they will be against either San Miguel Beer or the Bay Area Dragons.

Related video: