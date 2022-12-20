NBA: Phoenix Suns set for $4-B sale to financier Ishbia

Suns players during a game against the Grizzlies on March 15, 2021. Michael Gonzales, NBAE via Getty Images/AFP/file

NEW YORK, United States - American billionaire mortgage lender Mat Ishbia is completing the purchase of the Phoenix Suns and Women's NBA team Phoenix Mercury for a record $4 billion, according to multiple reports Tuesday.

Ishbia's deal to buy the team from embattled owner Robert Sarver was reported by ESPN and The Athletic.

Magic Johnson confirmed the sale plan in a tweet about Ishbia, a fellow former Michigan State basketball player who was part of the school's 2000 US championship squad.

"I had a great call with fellow Spartan Mat Ishbia congratulating him on his purchase of the Phoenix Suns," Johnson tweeted.

"He's going to do great things not only for the Suns organization, but for the entire league. All of the other 29 NBA teams better watch out because Mat's a winner!"

Sarver, who has reportedly agreed in principle to the sale terms, said last September he would sell the team after being banned by the NBA for a year and fined $10 million for racist and misogynist remarks and workplace bullying.

NBA stars such as LeBron James and Chris Paul declared the penalties too light and major sponsors said they would not renew deals with the Suns and Mercury if Sarver remained involved.

"In our current unforgiving climate, it has become painfully clear... whatever good I have done, or could still do, is outweighed by things I have said in the past," Sarver said three months ago.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver called the sale plan "the right next step for the organization and community".

Ishbia would need to undergo a background check and be approved in a vote of club owners but those are seen as formalities.

The $4 billion deal escalates the values for NBA clubs, which leaped with sales of the Los Angeles Clippers for $2 billion in 2014, the Houston Rockets for $2.2 billion in 2017 and the Brooklyn Nets for $2.35 billion in 2019.

Two months ago, Forbes magazine rated the Suns' value at $2.7 billion, 13th overall among the NBA's 30 clubs.

Reigning champion Golden State led that list at $7 billion.

The sale also would give the Mercury a new owner when US star Brittney Griner returns next season after being held in a Russian prison for 10 months this year on drug charges before a prisoner exchange earlier this month.

Suns fans have longed for an NBA crown in vain since the franchise debuted in the 1968-69 campaign.

The Suns reached the 1976 NBA Finals but lost to Boston, fell to the Michael Jordan-led Chicago Bulls in the 1993 NBA Finals and were beaten by the Milwaukee Bucks in last year's NBA Finals.

