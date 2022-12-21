Ginebra import Justin Brownlee in action against Magnolia. PBA Images.



MANILA, Philippines -- For the sixth time in his glittering PBA career, Justin Brownlee is headed to the finals with Barangay Ginebra.

It's a feeling that never gets old for the beloved import, who has helped the Gin Kings win five championships, most recently in the 2021 Governors' Cup. He made sure that they would advance to the Commissioner's Cup finals on Wednesday, putting up 24 points and 14 boards in a 99-84 rout of Magnolia.

"It feels good every time," Brownlee said of their latest finals stint. "It definitely doesn't get old, the feeling. Just making it to the finals, it feels the same."

The Commissioner's Cup presents a different challenge for Brownlee, who at 6-foot-6 is at a height disadvantage against the towering imports of other teams.

But this has not kept him from finding success in the tournament, having led Ginebra to the Commissioner's Cup title in 2018. Now, back in the finals of the midseason tournament, he believes they can get the job done once more.

"We put a lot of hard work in and as proven in the past, for us, if we put the hard work in, if we focus, listen to what coach Tim [Cone] got to say, the chances of this outcome as far as making it to the finals, it’s going to be pretty high," he said.

"We just really focused in this conference. Coach Tim, we got some new guys, of course mixed with the veteran guys, we really worked on our chemistry. Just been working hard. It just worked out for us. Feeling lucky and feeling blessed. Definitely not satisfied though," he added.

Regardless of who they play in the best-of-7 finals -- San Miguel and Bay Area are contesting the other spot as of posting time -- Brownlee already knows what will be the key for them.

"The biggest difference I think for us as a team, we really got to try to control the boards," he stressed.

It will be a challenge for them against the massive frontline of the Dragons, which features 7-foot-5 Chinese center Liu Chuanxing among others, or against San Miguel which has six-time MVP June Mar Fajardo.

But Brownlee has full confidence in his squad.

"Me being undersized, luckily, we got Christian (Standhardinger) and Japeth (Aguilar) who got some good size for us. I think the main difference would be our rebounding," he said.

Game 1 of the finals is on Christmas Day at the Mall of Asia Arena.

PBA Season 47 games can be streamed live and on-demand on iWantTFC with a Premium subscription, available worldwide except PH and US.