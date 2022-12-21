New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (C) shoots over a Golden State Warriors defender during the first half of the NBA basketball game between the Golden State Warriors and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York, USA in New York, New York, USA, 20 December 2022. Peter Foley, EPA-EFE.

MIAMI -- The New York Knicks extended their winning streak to eight games as they continued their push towards a playoff spot with an emphatic 132-94 win over the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday.

The Knicks were never behind in the game after opening up an 8-0 lead and ran away with the game in the second half.

Immanuel Quickley scored 22 points, Jalen Brunson 21 with Quentin Grimes (19) and RJ Barrett (18) also making big contributions.

Golden State have won just three games on the road this season.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Nikola Vucevic put up 29 points and DeMar DeRozan 24 points as the Chicago Bulls beat an under-strength Miami Heat 113-103 to end a four game losing run.

The Heat, who had won their previous four outings, were without Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry and Caleb Martin and although Bam Adebayo stepped up scoring 27 points and grabbing 12 rebounds, they were blown away in the third quarter.

The Bulls (12-18) went on a 30-7 run in the third and were never in danger of losing from then on as the Heat slipped to a 16-16 record.

The Utah Jazz beat the struggling Detroit Pistons 126-111 with Lauri Markkanen scoring 38 points and a career-high nine 3-pointers.

With Jarred Vanderbilt adding 18 points and 13 rebounds, the Jazz improve to 18-16 in the West while the Pistons remain rooted to the bottom of the Eastern Conference with just eight wins from 33 games.

