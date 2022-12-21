Filipino tennis player Alex Eala at the US Open Juniors. Photo courtesy of Alex Eala on Facebook.



Filipina tennis star Alex Eala will compete in her very first pro-level match in a Grand Slam tourney in 2023.

The 17-year-old, who made history by becoming the first Filipino player to win a junior Grand Slam singles title by becoming the 2022 US Open juniors champion, made it to the list of players competing in the qualifying rounds of the 2023 Australian Open.



Eala, the top female tennis player in the Southeast Asian region, announced the development in her social media account.



"YESSSSS!!!! I made the cut for the Qualifying Rounds of the Australian Open 2023 in Melbourne! This will be my first match ever in the pro-level of a Grand Slam," she said.

Eala currently ranks 214th in the Women's Tennis Association rankings.

The 2023 Australian Open will kick off on January 16.

