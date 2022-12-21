The Ateneo De Manila University (ADMU) wins as champion over the University of the Philippines (UP) during the UAAP season 85 men's basketball finals in a deciding match in Quezon City on December 19, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA, Philippines -- Much of the credit for Ateneo de Manila University's return to the top of the UAAP has been given to their talismanic center, Ange Kouame, and head coach Tab Baldwin.

The Blue Eagles made sure that the University of the Philippines' (UP) reign would be a short one, as they claimed the Season 85 crown when they beat the Fighting Maroons, 75-68, in Game 3 on Monday.

It was a vengeful triumph for the Loyola Heights cagers, whose hearts were broken by UP just last May in the Season 84 championship series. They would not be denied this time around, rallying from a Game 1 loss to outplay the Fighting Maroons in the next two games.

Kouame fittingly won Finals MVP honors after serving as the Blue Eagles' anchor on defense, and Baldwin has been given much praise for how he got the best out of a relatively young, inexperienced Ateneo line-up.

But for the coach, the UAAP Season 85 crown would not be won without the contributions of their less heralded members, some of whom barely saw real game time in the tournament.

"A big, big chunk of this championship trophy belongs in the hands of a group of young men, that most of you probably don't even know their names," said Baldwin. "And unfortunately in team sports, sometimes that's what happens."

"But never have I ever coached a championship team where it was truer that every single player and then some, on our roster, some more players outside of our roster, deserve a piece of that trophy. Never have I ever coached a team where I can say that more honestly," he added.

Baldwin called this group of players the "buffaloes" -- Ateneo's third-stringers and reserves who were crucial in getting the Blue Eagles prepared for their Final 4 run, and their championship rematch against UP.

These players include JC Fetalvero, Inand Fornillos, Jacob Lao, and Kyle Ong — all of whom see little playing time but stepped up for the Blue Eagles in other ways, according to Baldwin.

"You can't imagine the roles they played every day. Every day in practice. They simulated UP, they simulated Adamson. They simulated every opponent. And they didn't even run our stuff in practice," said Baldwin.

"They would dedicate themselves, and some of the coaches would dedicate themselves entirely to our opposition. We never did that before. And the reason we never did that before is because we felt so powerful and so strong in what we did, that we sort of discounted our opponent, feeling like we would just roll over them. And this year, we didn't believe that," he added.

"We tried in the beginning, but we weren't prepared to play teams that we played, and we suffered. And so, this was the counter-measure, and the buffaloes just got better and better and better."

Their "buffaloes" would get the better of their starters in practice, said Baldwin, beating them in scrimmages and baring the work that they still needed to do. Their coach could not say enough about how critical they were to their championship run.

"I did everything I could to embarrass the starters. You're gonna let these guys roll over you? And they just kept kicking their butts daily in practice. Physically, too. And, I think they have a major, major stake in this championship," he said.

Their contributions were acknowledged by Kouame, who hailed them for how they showed up every day in training -- something that he personally could not do as the naturalized center played through a knee injury in the entire season.

"Props to them for making us better, and this is where we are right now, because of them. I'm really thankful for those kinds of teammates that really gave their heart and lived their minutes out, just for them to be able to make other people better. So yeah, it's about the whole team, it's about the buffaloes," he said.

It remains to be seen if the "buffaloes" will see more playing time in Season 86. Baldwin did not make this promise, even as the Blue Eagles are set to lose Kouame, Andrade, and Dave Ildefonso to graduation.

"Many of them are underclassmen. They have more eligibility. We have a lot of recruits coming in next year, so you know, in our program, we don't play around with the truth," he said.

"The truth is if you wanna be a Blue Eagle next year, you gotta fight for your spot. And, but you know, I know these guys, and they're fighters. I don't know, the future's always uncertain," he added.

