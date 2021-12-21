

Fil-American skier Asa Miller booked himself a ticket to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Miller, who also represented the Philippines in the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games, announced the development on Instagram Tuesday.

"Hi everyone! I’m extremely excited to announce that I’ll be making my second Olympic appearance in Beijing 2022! Big thank you to everyone who’s helped me on my skiing journey so far," he said.

Miller will be competing in the Giant Slalom and Slalom.

He has met the minimum qualification standard for Beijing 2022 by surpassing the threshold of 160 points set by the International Skiing Federation (FIS).

Miller finished 70th in the giant slalom event in Pyeongchang.

According to Olympics.com, the Philippines made its Winter Games debut at Sapporo 1972 by qualifying two alpine skiers, Juan Cipriano and Ben Nanasca.

