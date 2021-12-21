PSC provides fund to repair typhoon-ravaged gym in Bohol

People clear the debris from their homes in Mabolo-Kasambagan area in Cebu on December 17, 2021 after their roofs were blown away at the height of Typhoon Odette. Courtesy of Henryl Moreño

MANILA -- The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) announced that the board has approved the release of P15,000 cash assistance each for national athletes and coaches who were affected by Typhoon Odette.

The cash assistance will benefit 85 athletes and 20 coaches from 24 sports who were monitored affected by the typhoon.

The PSC extended the assistance to help the victims in their recovery from the destruction brought about by the typhoon.

PSC chairman William Ramirez said he has been closely keeping track of the situation since the weekend, initiating a relief operation to also send about 10,000 bottled water and 900 units of mattresses.

The Special Services Office of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, which also oversees the detailed service of the country’s military-athletes, partnered with the PSC to ensure that these goods and subsequent packages are sent to the intended recipients.

A P50,000 financial aid for the rehabilitation of the weightlifting gym in Bohol has also been approved for release to start immediate repairs.

“My heart breaks for them. Na-pandemic na, binagyo pa,” said Ramirez.

However, he also said that it is during these times where the heart of champions beats stronger.

“They are trained to overcome, to survive and to win. They might be sad for a while but the champions in them will prod them to rise up and help themselves and those around them so that together they can get through this,” said Ramirez.