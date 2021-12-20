Karl Dehesa and Platinum Karaoke have won all three of their assignments in Pool A. PBA Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- Platinum Karaoke is assured of a quarterfinal spot in the sixth and final leg of the PBA 3x3 Lakas ng Tatlo after winning all three of their Pool A games on Monday at the Araneta Coliseum.

Platinum's Karl Dehesa, Chris de Chavez, JR Alabanza and returning Yutien Andrada defeated Leg 5 champions Limitless Appmasters 16-11 then routed Pioneer Pro Tibay, 21-12, in their two games.

They won by default against the Zamboanga Valientes, who opted to withdraw from the sixth leg due to injuries. Platinum will complete their elimination round schedule against the already-eliminated Cavitex Braves (1-2) on Tuesday.

Despite their loss to Platinum Karaoke, Limitless is virtually assured of a quarterfinal spot as well with their 3-1 win-loss record. They outlasted Pioneer Pro Tibay, 21-19; then beat the Cavitex Braves, 21-16. They have won Tuesday's game against Zamboanga by default.

Pioneer is expected to advance from Pool A, having compiled a 2-2 record including a 21-16 triumph against Cavitex.

Meanwhile, San Miguel rose to the top spot in Pool B after pulling off a shocker against Leg 4 champions Purefood TJ Titans, 22-16, then beating NorthPort, 21-16.

Jeff Manday shone for SMB in their two games, scoring 13 points in each victory.

NorthPort (1-1) and TNT (1-1) are still in the hunt for a quarterfinal spot as well. The Batang Pier shocked the Tropang GIGA, 21-15, before TNT rebounded with a 21-8 demolition of the TJ Titans.

Purefoods is still winless in pool play at 0-2.

Meralco, which has emerged as the most consistent team in the first conference, has a 2-0 record in Pool B after wins over Barangay Ginebra (21-11) and TerraFirma 3x3 (21-18).

The Bolts are still playing without Tonino Gonzaga (hamstring) and Joseph Sedurifa (flu), both of whom were crucial to their campaign in the previous legs. However, Meralco 3x3 has gotten solid games from Alfred Batino and Dexter Maiquez, while substitutes Maclean Sabellina and RJ Deles have also stepped up.

TerraFirma and Barangay Ginebra both have 1-1 records in Pool C, while Leg 3 champions Sista Super Sealers are at 0-2.

Six more preliminary games are set for Tuesday afternoon, to be followed by the knockout game for the eighth and last quarterfinal spot between the third-ranked teams of Pools B and Pools C.