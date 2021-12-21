Limitless App made history by becoming the first two-leg winner of the PBA 3X3 tournament.

After clinching the title in the fifth leg, Appmasters Jorey Napoles, Brandon Rosser, Reymar Caduyac and Marvin Hayes took down Talk 'N Text, 21-18, Tuesday night to rule Leg 6 at the Araneta Coliseum.

Napoles led the way with 7 points, as he towed Limitless to its second straight title win at the expense of the Tropang GIGA whom they also beat in Leg 5.

"We just weren't satisfied after last leg. We knew that we're gonna have to keep improving; that's been our mantra everyday. And we're just happy we're able to do it," said Rosser in the PBA website

The Willie Wilson-coached Limitless pocketed P100,000 for their latest leg win while gaining momentum heading into the First Conference Grand Finals.

"Now the hard part is can we do it another time in the Grand Finals," said Rosser.

TNT's Almond Vosotros, Lervin Flores, Chris Javier and Martin Gozum pocketed P50,000 for their efforts.

Meanwhile, Platinum came in at third via a 21-13 beating of San Miguel Beer for P30,000.

Whoever wins the league's first conference title will get the P250,000 top prize.