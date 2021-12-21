Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) drives the ball against Boston Celtics center Enes Freedom (13) in the first quarter at TD Garden. David Butler II, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Joel Embiid scored nine straight points in the final 1:22 and finished with 41 points and 10 rebounds as the Philadelphia 76ers rallied past the host Boston Celtics for a 108-103 win on Monday night.

Seth Curry added 26 points and seven assists and Tobias Harris had 25 points with seven boards for the 76ers, who snapped their three-game skid.

Jaylen Brown had a team-high 30 points for Boston. Jayson Tatum totaled 17 points, nine boards and six assists, Enes Freedom added 15 points and 11 rebounds and Marcus Smart scored 15 for the Celtics.

Boston had won two of three coming in, but has now dropped five of seven overall.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Philadelphia was playing for the first time since last Thursday after its Sunday game against New Orleans was postponed due to the team's COVID-19 outbreak.

76ers center Andre Drummond, forward Georges Niang and guard Shake Milton were all sidelined Monday while in the league's COVID health and safety protocols.

Philadelphia guard Tyrese Maxey was scratched after being questionable with a left quad contusion. Guards Furkan Korkmaz (non-COVID illness) and Jaden Springer (concussion protocol) were also sidelined.

Celtics starting center Al Horford, forwards Grant Williams, Jabari Parker, Juancho Hernangomez and Sam Hauser and guards Josh Richardson and Brodric Thomas all missed the game in COVID protocols. Center Robert Williams III was a late scratch for personal reasons.

Philadelphia led 51-49 at halftime after leading by as many as nine in the first quarter.

The Celtics took their first lead of the night at 55-53 after a pair of free throws by Brown at 10:33 of the third quarter.

Leading 80-75 through three quarters, Boston went up 97-90 late in the fourth before surrendering an 8-1 run to give Philadelphia the lead for good at 99-98 on Danny Green's 3-pointer with 1:43 left.

Embiid made three straight jumpers and sank three of four free throws to seal the win.

Embiid (right ankle soreness) and Green (right hip soreness) played despite being questionable. Tatum, Dennis Schroder and Romeo Langford were also active after being deemed game-time decisions for undisclosed reasons.