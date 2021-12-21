MPBL: Pasig, Basilan to clash in semis

Pasig-Sta. Lucia stunned San Juan-Go for Gold AICC, 70-66, on Tuesday to secure a seat in the semifinals in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League Invitational at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

Fran Yu stepped up for the Realtors in the payoff period. The NCAA Season 95 Finals MVP scored 7 of the Realtors' last 8 points in the semis-clinching win.

He finished with 11 points,5 rebounds, 4 steals, and 2 assists.

"Fran Yu, kung pinapanood naman natin siya laging mayroong basket eh 'no," said Realtors head coach Bong deal Cruz.

"Kahit sa NCAA, kahit saang game meron siya niyan so confident naman ako 'pag hawak ni Fran Yu yung bola and personally 'di na ako magtataka kung na-shoot niya yung tira niya yun."

Justin Arana, who sprained his right ankle in the first quarter, played through the injury and scored 11 points, 11 rebounds, and 4 huge blocks.

Meanwhile, Basilan-Jumbo Plastic Medical Depot arranged a semifinals face-off with Pasig by fending off Mindoro-EOG Burlington, 77-72, in the quarterfinals.

Encho Serrano topscored Basilan with 22 points to go with his 4 rebounds and 2 assists.

Jay Collado had 13 points even as Michael Juico registered 12 pointsto go with his 9 rebounds and 3 assists in the contest.