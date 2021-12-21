MMA: Stephen Loman happy with his successful ONE debut

Stephen Loman connects with a left to the chin of Yusup Saadulaev. Handout photo

Stephen “The Sniper” Loman placed the ONE Championship bantamweight division on notice after a rousing debut victory.

The Team Lakay competitor was right on target by knocking out third-ranked Yusup “Maestro” Saadulaev in their clash at ONE: Winter Warriors II, which aired over the weekend from the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Loman satisfied the hype leading to his inaugural ONE appearance with a counter left hand in the closing stages of the first round, ending the night early for the Russian. The result marked the Filipino’s ninth-straight victory in mixed martial arts.

“[I’m happy] I started out on a good note, and I was able to show the fruits of my training,” the wushu specialist said.

“I think this is a good sign for things to come, and I will continue to do my best to live up to the expectations of the fans.”

Despite the quick work, the 26-year-old admitted that the Uflacker Academy representative made things difficult for him during their clash.

While “Maestro” is one of the best grapplers in the division, the man from Dagestan proved that his striking is also on point. The Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu expert surprised Loman with some clean shots early on, which the Baguio City-based fighter remembered.

“When I was scouting him, I knew that he was a very good grappler. In this match, I thought his stand-up was great as well,” Loman said.

“His jab-straight combo was on point. I’d throw a kick, and then he’d counter it well with a jab-straight. The good thing is I found my range. The moment I finally measured my distance, I got the opening I was looking for.”

When asked what made the difference, Loman credited his fluid-like moves and reflexes to take advantage of the openings.

“I think it was my speed. I was faster than him, used my movements, and threw everything in my arsenal -- my boxing and kicks. Those are the things that set up the knockout win for me,” he said.

“We’ve been working on that in the gym. That counter is something that I’ve practiced inside the gym countless times before. In the fight, the instinct kicked in. I knew he was getting comfortable with that jab-straight combo, so I timed it well, and I got it in.”