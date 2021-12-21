Football: Azkals look to build on Suzuki Cup campaign

The Philippine Azkals celebrate after scoring against Myanmar. Photo courtesy of AFF.

MANILA, Philippines -- Though disappointed not to have progressed to the semifinals of the AFF Suzuki Cup, the Philippine Azkals are determined to build on the gains they made in the tournament.

A 1-2 loss to Thailand last week ended the Azkals' hopes of advancing to the semifinals, although they were still able to end their campaign on a relatively high note after defeating Myanmar, 3-2, last Saturday.

Naturalized striker Bienvenido Marañón netted a first half hat-trick, and the Azkals survived a nervy second half to finish the group stage with two wins and two losses for six points.

"I think (the match against Myanmar) has been a mini-run of the things that we could've done better in the tournament," Azkals coach Stewart Hall said afterward.

"For instance, (in the) first half, our football, I felt was excellent. I felt it was one-touch, two-touch, very fast; all the movement we've worked on in training, everything, all came out. It was excellent," he explained.

"And then second half, we didn't manage the game very well, regardless of substitutions or anything. We didn't manage the game," he added.

Hall, who worked in tandem with Scott Cooper in calling the shots for the Azkals, said game management was also the issue in their 1-2 loss to Singapore where they gave away two goals in the span of "three minutes of madness."

However, he also acknowledged that their game management was a work in progress, given the brief preparation time that the Azkals had ahead of the competition.

"This squad's never played together, we've had very little preparation, so things like game management are difficult. It's not easy," Hall admitted.

With the Suzuki Cup in the rearview, the Azkals are now looking ahead to what should be a busy 2022 that will see them compete in the third round of the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers in June. The work starts in late January, with a FIFA international window set for January 24 to February 1.

"We start in January, January 24th is a FIFA window in the Asian region. We will camp and we will play two games. Hopefully, that's the plan. The camp will be eight days," said Hall, who added that Cooper is also working on who will be attending the camp.

There will be another camp from March 21-29.

"The challenge to the players here was can you put your name in that squad for January. That was the challenge, obviously, to some of the players, young and older, that was the same challenge," said Hall.

"We have another camp after that in March, so they're two really, really important camps, because after that, competitive games come along. So we have two big camps now, January and March," he added.

"There's a lot of players (who will) come back in, so competition for places, we hope and we know, will be very good."

Because the Suzuki Cup did not take place during a FIFA window, several Azkals were unable to join the team, including Jefferson Tabinas, Patrick Deyto, and Randy Schneider. Injuries also kept players such as Carli de Murga, Jarvey Gayoso, and Manny Ott from playing.

Marañón, who was representing the Philippines for the first time after his naturalization was made official, led the Azkals in scoring with four goals in four matches. Amin Nazari and Patrick Reichelt each had two goals.

