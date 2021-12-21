Courtesy: Moonton Games

Blacklist International finally ended their quest for the elusive international tournament win with the M3 World Championships title last Sunday, via a convincing 4-0 win against fellow Filipino contingents Onic PH.

Before this, critics have dubbed them as "international chokers" in forums and groups for falling short of the Southeast Asia Cup title and the ML:BB Professional League Invitation.

For head coach Kristoffer "Bon Chan" Ricaplaza, it's up to critics if they still want to believe so.

"Yes, it's true. [We've been called international chokers] as you can see in the MSC finals, and MPLI finals. It doesn't matter if they still want to believe that we are still chokers. It's up to them but for now I think our actions speak louder than words," Bon Chan told reporters after their win.

Last June, Blacklist fell short of the Southeast Asia title after losing to fellow Filipinos Execration, 4-1.

Ahead of the world series, they fell to Onic Indonesia in the grand finals of the MPLI, 4-2. They, however, avenged this loss by eliminating the Indonesian champs in the M3 world stage.

They snowballed from there -- crawling their way towards the lower bracket finals where they avenged against North American squad BloodThirstyKings to book an all-Pinoy showdown against Onic PH and eventually grabbed the world title.

With the dominant showing, can they be heralded as the greatest team of all-time? Bon Chan would like to believe so -- "for now."

"For now, yes. For this year, yes, we are the strongest MLBB team. But who knows, next year there may be another team that may arise. We don't know what is going to happen but for now yes, we are the strongest in the whole world."

Blacklist player Salic "Hadji" Imam said their next mission would be in the Southeast Asian Games, where ML:BB is included in the list of sports.