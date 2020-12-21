Solon wants review of voucher system for athletes

MANILA, Philippines -- The representative of the 3rd District of Manila is calling for a review of a proposed voucher system for Filipino athletes, having learned that it was geared towards subsidizing athletes who can afford to be members of sports and recreational clubs.

Rep. John Marvin "Yul Servo" Nieto, the chairman of the Committee on Youth and Sports Development, said the vouchers must prioritize the "able but monetarily challenged athletes" who need support in paying their participation fees in competitions and events, as well as their membership fees and registrations to clubs, training, travel, accommodation, uniforms, and purchase of sports equipment.

Nieto made these suggestions during the deliberation on House Bill 5828, titled "Young Athletes Assistance Act," authored by Rep. Jake Vincent S. Villa of Siquijor.

Nieto, in pressing for amendments to the bill, said it must provide a mechanism by which the athletes will directly receive and utilize vouchers for their own needs, and to protect the voucher's integrity against fraud or abuse.

To do so, he recommended that the lawfully registered and accredited sports and recreational clubs be assigned as official activity providers from which the vouchers shall be redeemed.

Nieto further dedicated one section of the bill as "Conditions for the Use of the Voucher," which specifies that the voucher cannot be redeemed for cash or transferred to any other person, except to another sports or recreation club. The voucher cannot be reused once redeemed, too.

Nieto called on the concerned agencies to discuss his recommendations as the bill remains up for continued discussion.

Related video: