MMA: Brandon Vera to focus on heavyweight division in 2021

Brandon "The Truth" Vera. Handout photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- ONE heavyweight champion Brandon "The Truth" Vera is planning for a busy 2021, after not entering the ONE circle even once this year.

Vera has not fought since October 2019, when he suffered a second round TKO loss to Aung La N Sang after challenging for the Burmese fighter's light heavyweight belt.

"The Truth" said he intends to focus on the heavyweight division come next year, especially after ONE Championship bolstered its ranks with a plethora of new signings -- many of whom have since called out Vera.

The Filipino star said he welcomes all challengers to the belt that he's held since December 2015.

"I'm very much looking forward to all of the challenges, and all of the challengers," said Vera. "I'm looking to fight twice a year."

"There are enough people that I want to compete against throughout the year to motivate me to go twice," he added.

While his professional life was quiet, Vera had an eventful 2020 on a personal level. He and his wife, Jessica, welcomed their son Atreyu Timothy in July. They have spent the year in Guam, together with their family.

"It has been a crazy, unexpected wild ride," said Vera, who said his son's birth was the highlight of his year.

"The only thing that has come together as planned was our son Atreyu getting here this year," he added. "I honestly can't complain, being able to spend time with my family, all the way to my extended family. It is definitely a blessing not to be looked past."

Vera knows that the year hasn't been too kind to the rest of the world, however, particularly to his fellow Filipinos. But he is confident that his countrymen's famed resiliency will serve them well as they try to recover from 2020.

"Alam ko, whatever your story is, it was harder than anyone else's because it happened to you," he said. "Like you, I am looking forward to this year to come to a close and be ready to start fresh next year."

"No matter how hard it is, kaya naman ng Pilipino," he added. "Help Help when you can, where you can, if you can and be kind when applicable. Do more coming up to help pay it forward. Alam ng Diyos, the world needs it."

