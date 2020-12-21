Boxing: Reymart Gaballo's foe plans to appeal controversial decision

The Philippines' Reymart Gaballo in action against Puerto Rico's Emmanuel Rodriguez in a bout for the interim WBC bantamweight title. Showtime Boxing.

MANILA, Philippines -- Puerto Rican boxer Emmanuel Rodriguez has confirmed that he intends to appeal the result of his fight against Reymart Gaballo, which went in the Filipino's favor in controversial fashion.

Gaballo won via split decision, with two judges scoring the bout 116-112 and 115-113 for him. The other judge saw the fight in Rodriguez's favor, 118-110. With the win, Gaballo secured the interim version of the WBC bantamweight belt.

It was a questionable triumph for the Filipino, however, as most observers including the Showtime broadcast team saw that Rodriguez won comfortably. The Puerto Rican fighter later said that there was "no way" Gaballo won more than three rounds against him.

"Look at the fight," said Rodriguez, as quoted by Boxing Scene. "You'll see I'm landing two punches to his one."

CompuBox stats showed that Rodriguez was the more accurate fighter, connecting on 109 of his 372 punches. Gaballo threw 520 punches, but landed just 93 for a paltry 18% connect rate.

After the bout, Gaballo expressed his belief that his activity won him the bout. The Filipino fighter improved to 24-0 with the result.

"I'm always forward, and I controlled the fight," he said.

Rodriguez, who dropped to 19-2 in his professional career, said he and his camp are "going to appeal this decision."

"Everyone knows we won the fight," he said. "This is so bad for boxing. We can't have this decision that we know we won. We outfought him for 12 rounds. It never should have come down to this."

"I won the fight, and we will appeal this outcome," he stressed.

It was the second straight loss of Rodriguez's career, after he was stopped by Japanese superstar Naoya Inoue in May 2019 in a bout for the IBF bantamweight belt.

Gaballo, as the interim champion, is now in line for a title shot against reigning champion Nordine Oubaali of France. Oubaali was set to defend against Filipino veteran Nonito Donaire Jr. before withdrawing due to a positive COVID-19 test, and Rodriguez was installed as his replacement.

Donaire returned a positive COVID-19 result as well just a few days left before the event, paving the way for Gaballo to take his place.

