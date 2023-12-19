PH esports body hails nat'l athletes in thanksgiving night

PESO recognizes the achievements of Sibol in a thanksgiving night in Pasay City. Champ De Lunas, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA -- The Philippine Esports Organization (PESO) recognized the achievements of national esports team Sibol through a thanksgiving night on Tuesday in Pasay.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The national team won six medals in the Southeast Asian Games: gold medals for League of Legends: Wild Rift and Mobile Legends: Bang Bang men's team; silver for the ML:BB women's team, and bronze medals for Crossfire, Valorant, and PUBG Mobile (individual) .



Sibol also showed their supremacy by winning 1 gold medal and 1 silver medal during the International Esports Federation (IESF) 2023 in Iasi, Romania, where the Philippines was hailed overall world champion.



The night aimed to validate esports against misconceptions and stigma, Sibol's overall head coach Ralph Andrei Llabres said.

"Our thanksgiving night ang ini-invite lang mga athletes natin dito. Though we encourage to invite din their parents, their families and this is where they see na it’s not just them just playing but there’s more things happening on the side," Llabres said.

He added: "Sa akin kasi I believe na mas magiging madali yung pagwala ng stigma nung stigma na ‘to if yung mga athletes mismo na involved dito is sila yung unang unang magpapatunay."

PESO Executive Director Marlon Marcelo believes the government has done its part in helping the organization.



“The government has really stepped up their game in helping us specifically. Napakasarap sabihing na ang PESO kapag ang isang SIBOL athlete magcocompete sa ibang bansa perfect ang record namin na napadala naming lahat.”



Philippine Sports Commissioner (PSC) Walter Torres was also present at the venue, adding that they are throwing support to the industry.

"Yung pagpunta namin dito sa thanksgiving night ng esports is a sign na we’re really going to support esports because it’s a fast growing sport no, and again just this weekend nakita yung success ng [MLBB] M5 World Championship," said Torres, who is also proud that esports is assigned to his office as one of the NSAs they help out.

The men's Mobile Legends: Bang Bang team - consisting of two-time SEA Games gold medalist Angelo Kyle "Phewww" Arcangel, Michael "KyleTzy" Sayson, David Charles "FlapTzy" Canon, Rowgien "Owgwen" Unigo, Vincent "Pando" Unigo, Marco "Super Marco" Requitano and coaches Francis "Ducky" Glindro and Vrendon "Vren" Lin - also recently won the Philippines-hosted M5 World Championship under the AP Bren banner last Sunday.

The M5 World Championship was held at the EVM Convention Center and the Rizal Memorial Coliseum, a few walks away from the PSC headquarters.



For Ducky, AP Bren's Esports' 2023 run was the most successful as an organization.

“Ito na yung most successful run namin as an organization and I’m so happy I did it with some familiar faces and new faces so definitely we went out this year with a bang so I’m really proud of the boys," he added.



Year 2024 will be busy for Sibol as it looks forward to defend the championships it won in 2023.

Among the major events slated for next year is the International Esports Federation World Esports Championships, which will be held in Saudi Arabia. Moreover, the country will also host the Asia Pacific Predator League at the Mall of Asia Arena in January.

RELATED VIDEO