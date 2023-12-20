No regrets for Escamis in Mapua homecoming: 'Run it back!'

Mapua star and NCAA Season 99 MVP Clint Escamis. Photo by Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA — Clint Escamis was unable to lead Mapua University in completing their dream season in his return to the NCAA.

The reigning league MVP fell short of delivering, especially in the clutch in Games 2 and 3, despite being in the position to close out the NCAA men’s basketball finals series. But Escamis is still proud of the Cardinals’ season overall.

“Sobrang grabe 'yung accomplishment namin as a team,” said Escamis, who was also named as Season 99 Rookie of the Year.

Mapua entered the Final Four as the top seed after the elimination round and also took care of business against De La Salle-College of St. Benilde to enter the finals, before they endured heartbreak against San Beda University.

“Hindi lang naman [ito tungkol] sa ’kin. Kela coach Randy [Alcantara], and the young guys, I’m so proud of us. Sabi ko, ‘di natatapos dito 'yung career namin. There’s always next year,” he said.

“I’m so proud of them, and I love them so much. Sobrang grateful lang talaga ako sa opportunity na ‘to.”

“Kahit sa ganitong outcome, sobrang proud kami dito. Walang sisihan,” he added.

This is the Mythic Five member’s first year back in the almost grand-old-league after having spent a season in Recto with University of the East in the UAAP, and Escamis said that he has no regrets in choosing to come home to Intramuros.

“Sobrang fulfilling. Sabi ko nga, I’m just gonna give it my all,” said the former Mapua Red Robin.

“Regardless, win or lose, Mapua pa ‘rin. Si Coach Randy at 'yung coaching staff, 'yung teammates ko pa ‘rin 'yung pinipili ko.”

“Wala akong regrets this season.”

One teammate that has welcomed him the most in his return was fellow former Mapua juniors star Paolo Hernandez, with the duo even dreaming of getting the ‘chip since the first day of his return. But Hernandez’s status for next season is still uncertain.

Still, Escamis is determined to finish their goal despite being without one of his closest friends.

“Next year, tutuloy ko pa rin 'yung pangarap,” shared the former NCAA Juniors champion.

“Pangarap namin through me. Kahit hindi siya magtuloy for college, if ever, he can still be one of our supporters din.

He even encouraged San Beda star Jacob Cortez, who has been receiving offers from other schools, to run it back one more time in Season 100.

“Sabi ko nga kay Jacob eh, where are you going? Overseas? Nah. Run it back next year, run it back next year,” said Escamis.

On a more serious note, however, Escamis shared that now that he has gotten the feel and is more accustomed to playing again in the NCAA, he is already raring to get back on the court for another chance to complete his story and end Mapua's three-decade title drought.

“Individual awards are individual awards, but at the end of the day, championship is still the main goal.”

RELATED VIDEO