Action between Magnolia and TerraFirma in the 2023-24 PBA Commissioner's Cup, December 20, 2023 at the Araneta Coliseum. PBA Images.

MANILA -- The Magnolia Hotshots rode a fast start on their way to a comfortable 104-91 victory over the TerraFirma Dyip in the 2023-24 PBA Commissioner's Cup, Wednesday at the Araneta Coliseum.

It was a bounce-back victory for the Hotshots, who were coming off their first loss of the conference against Rain or Shine in an out-of-town game in Cagayan de Oro last Saturday, 113-110.

In that defeat, the Hotshots fell behind at the break and had to play catch-up the rest of the way. There was no such problem against the Dyip as they raced to a 29-16 lead after the opening period and never looked back.

"Ang kanina lang na sinabi ko sa kanila, I don't want to happen 'yung nangyari sa Cagayan na bad start," said head coach Chito Victolero after the contest. "Nag-respond naman sila."

Magnolia never trailed in the game and led by as much as 31 points, 88-57, late in the third quarter off a Jio Jalalon bucket. TerraFirma tried to make a game out of it in the fourth period, out-scoring the Hotshots 31-13, but they had dug themselves into too deep of a hole.

Import Tyler Bey recorded 25 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists and two steals with just one turnover in 32 minutes, while Paul Lee made five of his seven three-pointers en route to 16 points.

Ian Sangalang, celebrating his 32nd birthday, earned Player of the Game honors after an 18-point, nine-rebound performance off the bench.

The Hotshots are now 8-1, putting them at solo first in the league standings.

Meanwhile, TerraFirma fell to 2-6. The Dyip have lost four straight games since a 2-1 start to the conference.

Juami Tiongson led the Dyip with 17 points, while import Thomas De Thaey had 11 poits and 13 rebounds, but also five turnovers in 40 minutes.

The Scores:

MAGNOLIA 104 – Bey 25, Sangalang 18, Lee 16, Jalalon 13, Barroca 7, Dionisio 6, Reavis 4, Laput 4, Tratter 4, Dela Rosa 3, Corpuz 2, Murrell 2, Ahanmisi 0, Eriobu 0, Mendoza 0, Escoto 0

TERRAFIRMA 91 –Tiongson 17, Alolino 13, Holt 12, De Thaey 11, Gomez de Liano 11, Cahilig 7, Ramos 6, Sangalang 6, Mina 4, Go 2, Daquioag 2, Calvo 0, Camson 0, Miller 0, Carino 0

QUARTERS: 29-16, 57-38, 91-60, 104-91