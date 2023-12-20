The Filipinas in their match against New Zealand on July 25, 2023 during the FIFA Women’s World Cup im New Zealand. PFF-PWNFT handout

MANILA — The Philippine women’s national football team capped off a successful and memorable 2023 by getting their highest-ever FIFA world ranking — No. 38 overall.

This, after coming off a historic run the the FIFA Women’s World Cup, a quarterfinals finish at the 19th Asian Games, and getting wins over Chinese Taipei and Iran at the AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

New Filipinas head coach Mark Torcaso hailed the Filipina strikers and their work throughout the years that led to this feat, saying that everyone from players, coaches, and staff deserve the credit

“It’s obviously coming off a fantastic two to three to four years of what this is built, and now we’re in a position where we’ve got our highest ranking ever,” said Torcaso in a post by the team on its social media account.

“That’s a huge testament to everyone who’s been a part of this,” he added.

He also lauded the support of the Philippine Football Federation towards the Filipinas.

“The staff, the players, and all the support that the Philippine Football Federation has given. Along with all the backroom staff, every single person that has helped put all of these together,” the Australian mentor said.

“It’s a testament to you all, and you all deserve these, this acknowledgment of being ranked no. 38.”

“Now the players, in particular, you’ve put in the hard yards. No matter if you were a part of this three years ago or you’re newly part of it over the last three to six months, every person has had responsibility for putting on that shirt, and if you have done that, then you contribute to this ranking,” he said.

Torcaso then expressed his optimism on how their ranking will allow them to perform even better as they prepare for a ‘hectic’ 2024.

“All these players will all continue to work within whatever space they’re working in, and hopefully be ready for a really good 2024 which will be pretty hectic. We’ll have a lot of games, and we will continue to push our ranking as much as possible,” he said.

Among their goals is to provide support for the Filipinas Under-17 squad who will be competing in the 2024 AFC U17 Women’s Asia Cup in Indonesia.

“We really look forward to a good 2024, the fantastic opportunity that our under-17’s have qualified for the Asian Cup. We’ll also give them the most support and effectively use some of our players that have attended the World Cup before to help. For them to feel and understand what it’s actually like to play in a major competition,” explained Torcaso.

“2024 brings us some great opportunities to build on our ranking, to build on the support of our younger teams, and give them the opportunities of progressing to one day playing this national team.”

“We’ll continue to work hard, to keep pushing as much as possible for our ranking, but also for our players to achieve as much as they can while representing our country,” he ended.

