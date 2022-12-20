Zavier Lucero takes a free throw for the UP Fighting Maroons with seven-tenths of a second left in Game 3 of the UAAP Season 85 Finals. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA, Philippines -- Facing a long layoff after suffering a knee injury, Zavier Lucero is keeping a positive mindset and looking forward to when he can once again step on the court.

The University of the Philippines (UP) forward could only watch Game 3 of the UAAP Season 85 finals from their bench, having torn the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his left knee during the fourth quarter of Game 2 last week.

The Fighting Maroons staged a gallant stand against Ateneo de Manila University but fell short, absorbing a 75-68 loss to cede the crown that they won just last May.

Lucero, their Filipino-American forward, received a rousing send-off as he took a technical free throw with seven-tenths of a second left after the Blue Eagles were penalized for rushing the court with time left on the clock.

Although clearly disappointed that they were not able to win back-to-back titles, Lucero said he still relishes his experience with UP, and his UAAP stint in general. A transferee from California State Maritime University, Lucero only had two seasons of eligibility with the Fighting Maroons.

"It was amazing. I can't put it into words, I think, coming into this, I had no idea that it would be this type of experience. I think, I wish that it had more recognition around the world because you know, even as a Filipino, I didn't really know about it," said Lucero of the UAAP.

"If I had known about it, maybe I would've came out earlier," he added. "Because the environment is just one that you don't see in many places in the world. So, yeah, I'll cherish this experience for the rest of my life for sure."

His focus now shifts to recovery. Lucero faces long months on the sidelines, and he is well aware that his plans of turning professional will be put on ice for the meantime.

"Yeah, I gotta get well and then to be honest, I'm not sure," said Lucero when asked what will be next for him. "Obviously, things get tabled when you have to go and rehab like I do."

But Lucero is confident that he can make a full recovery and once again showcase the versatility and athleticism that made him a Mythical Team selection in Season 84.

"Proving it is not anything new to me," he said.

"I'll get well, and put me in front of some teams and I'll prove it again," Lucero stressed. "Just give me a chance and I'm sure I'll do it right."

UP head coach Goldwin Monteverde assured that Lucero will have the team's support in his recovery.

"We'll really support him, not only sa pag-surgery but also morale-wise," said Monteverde. "Sabi nga namin sa kanya, it does not stop here."

"Get that surgery, and whatever 'yung goal niya towards his career, we'll be there to support him," the coach added.

Lucero averaged 11.36 points and 5.29 rebounds for UP in the elimination round of Season 85. He put up 10 points and 11 rebounds per game in the first two finals matches before suffering his injury with eight minutes left in Game 2.

UAAP Season 85 is streaming on iWantTFC every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, available for Premium users outside the Philippines.

