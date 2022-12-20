Swiatek, Kyrgios notch wins in World Tennis League

Iga Swiatek at the World Tennis League. Photo courtesy of WTL.

DUBAI – WTA World No. 1 Iga Swiatek of Poland posted a solid win over World No. 4 Caroline Garcia of France, 6-3, 6-4, at the inaugural World Tennis League (WTL) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on Monday.

World No. 22 Nick Kyrgios of Australia won the first match of the day alongside 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu of Canada, 6-2, 6-3, against World No. 11 Holger Rune of Denmark and 2014 Wimbledon semifinalist Eugenie Bouchard of Canada.

Kyrgios, the 2022 Australian Open men’s doubles champion and Wimbledon runner-up, however, fell short against World No. 6 Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada, 5-7, 3-6.

The WTL is a six-day exhibition event featuring three matches per team clash: mixed doubles, women’s singles, and men’s singles.

Teams gain one point for every game they win, with the prevailing squad of the day receiving five bonus points.

Swiatek, Auger-Aliassime, Rune, Bouchard, and former doubles World No. 1 Sania Mirza of India are part of the Kites, while Kyrgios, Andreescu, Garcia, former Doubles No. 3 Rohan Bopanna of India, and former World No. 18 Andreas Seppi of Italy comprise the Eagles.

On the opening day of WTL at the Coca-Cola Arena, the Kites staged a comeback over the Eagles, 35-27.

Kyrgios and Andreescu led the Eagles to a flying start by breaking serve for 6-2, then holding serve to love to clinch the win, 6-3.

“I thought we brought amazing energy,” said Andreescu, and Kyrgios added that he wanted to start for the Eagles with a win.

In the second match, 2022 Roland Garros and US Open champion Swiatek served out the first set, 6-3, and secured a 3-1 lead in the second.

Reigning WTA finals winner Garcia saved a match point in the ninth game and fired an ace to hold serve and trail at 4-5.

Swiatek won shortly after with a love service hold, 6-4, after her backhand shot forced a long forehand from Garcia.

“There’s always something to improve. I’m 21,” said Swiatek, who shared that she has been working on her volley game.

The last match of the day between Kyrgios and Auger-Aliassime was marked by booming serves and masterful shots.

Kyrgios zoomed to 3-0 until Auger-Aliassime caught up and converted a crucial break point to serve for the set at 6-5 after Kyrgios netted a forehand volley.

Auger-Aliassime took the first set with a forehand winner, 7-5, then went on to advance to 4-2 and 5-3 in the second set.

The winner of four ATP titles this season broke serve to take the win, 6-3, with a splendid running forehand passing shot.

“It’s a privilege to be with them,” Auger-Aliassime said of his Kites teammates after his victory.

Following three high-quality matches, Tiësto rocked the Coca-Cola Arena, with the WTL aiming to showcase the best of tennis and music as “The Greatest Show on Court.”

On Tuesday evening, seeing action is 21-time grand slam champion and former World No. 1 Novak Djokovic of Serbia as part of the Falcons together with World No. 5 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, World No. 13 Paula Badosa of Spain, and World No. 28 Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria.

They will go against the Hawks: Tokyo Olympics gold medalist and World No. 12 Alexander Zverez of Germany, 2022 Wimbledon champion and World No. 21 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan, 2020 US Open titlist Dominic Thiem of Austria, and World No. 45 Sorana Cirstea of Romania, who replaced World No. 17 Anett Kontaveit of Estonia following her withdrawal due to illness as reported by ERR.

The MWTC, which runs until December 24, will feature other international music stars such as Wizkid, Ne-Yo, deadmau5, Mohamed Ramadan, and Armin van Buuren.

