MANILA, Philippines -- San Miguel turned to a familiar force to stay alive in the 2022 PBA Commissioner's Cup.

June Mar Fajardo came through with big performances for the Beermen to help the defending champions avert a sweep at the hands of the Bay Area Dragons in their best-of-five series.

San Miguel lost the first two games of the series, including a 103-102 heartbreaker in Game 1 where they collapsed after leading by 16 points. But they stunned the Dragons in Game 3, 98-96, to fan their finals hopes.

There were plenty of heroes for the Beermen but it was the 6-foot-10 Fajardo who remained the steadiest presence for San Miguel.

The six-time MVP averaged 22.3 points on 61-percent shooting clip along with 11.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.7 blocks to earn the Cignal Play-PBA Press Corps Player of the Week honors for the period December 14-18.

"Do-or-die na kami, so kailangan namin mag-step up. Sabi nga ni coach (Leo Austria), kung ano laman ng tank namin kailangan na namin ilabas," said Fajardo, the last Player of the Week for the conference heading to the finals on Christmas Day.

Fajardo delivered 21 points, 16 rebounds, two assists, a steal and three blocks in their Game 3 comeback, highlighted by Simon Enciso's game-winner.

In Game 1, the Cebu pride put on a decent showing of 11 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two blocks, before feasting inside with 35 markers, 10 boards, an assist, a steal and a block in a 114-95 Game 2 loss.

Fajardo beat out Barangay Ginebra's LA Tenorio and San Miguel teammate CJ Perez for the weekly citation being given by the men and women from print and online media regularly covering the PBA beat.

Still trailing 1-2, Fajardo and the Beermen hope to sustain the momentum as they seek to force a rubber match against Bay Area in Game 4 on Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

