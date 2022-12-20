Brent Paraiso in action for Letran against College of St. Benilde in Game 3 of the NCAA season 98 men's basketball finals in Antipolo, Rizal on December 18, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA, Philippines -- Having proven himself to be a serial winner, Brent Paraiso is ready to take the next step in his basketball career and move to the professional ranks.

Paraiso played a crucial role in Colegio de San Juan de Letran's run to a third consecutive NCAA championship, providing not just production on the court but leadership off of it as well.

He had 16 points, three rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal in the Knights' 81-67 victory over De La Salle-College of St. Benilde in Game 3 of the NCAA Season 98 finals, Sunday at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

"Sobrang saya kasi last year ko na eh, tapos nag-champion pa," said Paraiso, who averaged 10.5 points, four rebounds and 2.5 assists in Season 98, his final season in the collegiate ranks.

The title ensures that Paraiso will exit on a high note after an eventful collegiate career. He started out in De La Salle University, where he won a UAAP crown as a rookie in 2017.

He eventually transferred to University of Santo Tomas and helped them reach the UAAP finals in 2019. In the wake of the controversy surrounding the "Sorsogon bubble" in 2020, Paraiso bolted for Letran and immediately made an impact. He helped the Knights win two titles in 2022, as they ruled the Season 97 and Season 98 tournaments.

"Nagsimula ako, nag-champion kami, rookie [year] ko sa La Salle. Natapos, champion pa din. Napakasarap sa pakiramdam," said Paraiso.

With three championships in his pocket, Paraiso is now turning his attention to the pros. He plans to declare for next year's PBA Rookie Draft together with Letran teammate King Caralipio, who earned Finals MVP honors in Season 98.

"Siyempre, 'yan naman ang goal natin mula bata eh, umabot sa PBA," he said.

