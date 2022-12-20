MMA: Adiwang pulls out of bout over recurring knee pain

Lito “Thunder Kid” Adiwang’s return to the ONE Championship Circle will have to wait a little longer.

Adiwang revealed that the pain on his knees has been getting worse with three weeks to go before his supposed return bout against Masnur Malachiev at ONE Fight Night 6 on January 14 at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

The Filipino shared that he consulted with his doctor again after feeling some pain on his knees while preparing for the bout, and was advised to take medical attention and rest for 60 days barring any complications.

It’s a letdown for Adiwang, who is motivated to get back for his late father Crisantio.

“It’s heartbreaking that I have to break a promise to my father to fight this January. Also [sorry] to our fans and supporters who are eager and excited to watch me back in action,” Adiwang said.

“My mind is 1,000 percent ready to go to war but suddenly, my knee is not cooperating and it’s getting worse when I try to push it hard for training. As per the advice of my doctor, I’ll give it some time to recover and continue my therapy to strengthen it.”

The “Thunder Kid” tore his ACL last March in his All-Filipino match against Jeremy Miado at ONE X and underwent surgery in May.

Since then, Adiwang has been plotting his return, actively strengthening his knee through various rehabilitation programs, from the basic ones to more intense ones like swimming.

He was doing fine when he returned to full contact training, but as the fight drew near, the pain in his knee seemed to bother him more, forcing him to reconsult with his physician, and eventually drop out of the fight.

Still, he stressed the this delay doesn’t mean the end of his comeback.

“It’s heartbreaking to withdraw but I need to think for the best and look at the big picture,” Adiwang said.

“I may not fulfill my promise this time, but this made me focus to the bigger promise that I gave to both of my parents that one day I will become a World Champion.

“To ONE Championship, my opponent, fans and supporters, I’m sorry that I will not be able to compete this January in Bangkok but I will do my best to heal and recover as fast as I can and continue this fight. I’ll enter the Circle healthy and prepared to give the best show that I can give.”

FROM THE ARCHIVES