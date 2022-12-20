Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (L) passes to Miami Dolphins wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. (R) during the NFL game between the Miami Dolphins and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois, USA, 06 November 2022. File photo. Tannen Maury, EPA-EFE

NEW YORK -- Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and Miami wide receiver Tyreek Hill led all NFL players in fan voting for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games, the league announced on Monday.

Tagovailoa, a Hawaiian signal-caller of Samoan heritage who has thrown for a career-best 3,238 yards this season, received 306,861 votes with Hill second overall on 293,679 after fan balloting concluded last Thursday.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who leads the NFL with 4,496 passing yards and 35 touchdown passes, was third on 271,541 votes followed by Minnesota wide receiver Justin Jefferson on 264,653 and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce on 248,279.

Among all clubs, the San Francisco 49ers had the most votes received from supporters followed in order by Minnesota, Miami, the NFL-best Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City.

Roster selections for the American and National conferences are decided by a one-third each combination of fan, players and coaches voting.

There will be 88 Pro Bowl players selected in all, with lineups announced on Wednesday.

Former NFL quarterbacks and sibling rivals Eli and Peyton Manning will serve as head coaches, Peyton for the AFC and Eli for the NFC.

Instead of an exhibition contest as in past years, the 2023 Pro Bowl Games will include skills competitions and a seven-on-seven flag football game on February 5 at Las Vegas.

© Agence France-Presse