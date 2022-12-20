Juliana Gomez takes fencing gold in Indonesia

The daughter of Richard Gomez and Lucy Torres, Juliana Gomez, continues to make waves in fencing.

Gomez clinched another fencing gold medal after ruling her category in the West Java Fencing Challenge 2022 in Bogor, Indonesia.

“You make our country proud! Congratulations to Coach Benny Garcia as well,” Gomez's father said on his Instagram post.

Gomez’s victory came less than a month after she won at the Air Force Open Fencing Championship in Bangkok, Thailand.

She has been training under the national fencing team. Her father also happens to be the Philippine Fencing Association's president.

Gomez wanted to be just like her dad who is also known for dabbling in sports.

In 2019, she joined the University of the Philippines (UP) volleyball team. But, because of the pandemic, she returned to fencing in Ormoc City and became part of the UP team.

Despite not being in showbiz, Gomez’s personal life has occasionally made headlines, thanks to her celebrity parents.

