B.League: Justine Baltazar leaves Hiroshima Dragonflies

Justine Baltazar is leaving the Hiroshima Dragonflies after a brief stint with the Japanese ball club, the team announced on Tuesday morning.

The two sides came to a "mutual agreement" to cancel Baltazar's contract with the Dragonflies. This means that the former De La Salle University center will not compete in the B.League Asia Rising Star Game in January.

"To all the fans, thank you for supporting me and the whole Hiroshima Dragonflies team," Baltazar said in comments provided by the club. "Thank you for cheering me on since Day 1."

"You will forever have a special place in my heart. I hope you'll still support me and the rest of the team," he added.

Baltazar was tipped to be a top pick in the 2022 PBA Rookie Draft after a glittering UAAP career with the Green Archers, but the big man from Pampanga ultimately opted to play in Japan. His foray in the B.League didn't play out as planned, however.

He only saw action in eight games, playing a total of 13 minutes and tallying two points, a rebound, an assist, and a steal throughout his stint.

Shuji Okazaki, the general manager of the Dragonflies, said he was grateful for Baltazar even though his time with the team did not work out as they hoped.

"It was a shorter period than originally planned," Okazaki admitted. "But I am truly grateful to Baltazar who fought for Hiroshima."

Baltazar becomes the second Filipino import to leave his team in the 2022-23 season of the B.League. Veteran cager Jay Washington was also released by the Ryukyu Golden Kings earlier in December, before finding his way to Japan's third division with the Yokohama Excellence.

