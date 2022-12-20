Azkals lose to Cambodia in AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup opener

From the AFF Twitter page

The Philippine national football team lost its opening match in the 2022 AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup to Cambodia on Tuesday night at the Morodok Techo National Stadium in Phnom Penh.

Despite a brace from Kenshiro Daniels, the Azkals fell short against the Cambodians, 3-2, in their Group A clash.

Cambodia's Yeu Muslim fired the first goal for Cambodia in the 16th followed by another one by Orn Chanpolin in the 20th.

Daniels then scored a breakthrough for the Philippine side on the 41st before the end of the half.

He then equalized the game, 2-2, with another strike at the 55th minute, but Reung Bunheing reclaimed the lead for the host team in the 59th.

The Azkals will play Brunei next on Friday at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

Related video: