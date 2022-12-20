Former 8-division boxing champion Manny Pacquiao poses after weighing in for the exhibition match. Wendel Alinea, MP Promotions



Retired Australian champion Anthony Mundine is angling for a possible exhibition match against fellow retired boxing star Manny Pacquiao, who recently defeated a Korean martial artist in a charity bout.

Mundine, the former 3-time WBA junior middleweight champion who also fought up to cruiserweight, said he would be honored to share the ring with Pacquiao.

"I'm a fan of his. He's a legend," said the Australian, who stands 5-foot-11.

"I wouldn't try to hurt, just have fun, showcase our boxing skills."

Mundine is one of most recognized athletes in Australia being a champion rugby footballer as well as boxer.

Boxing organizer Marryanne Millie said they would want to host the exhibition in Papua New Guinea.

"We are excited to hear about the exhibition... We're looking forward to work with Manny Pacquiao," she said.

Peter Maniatis represents Mundine and has been in talks with Pacquiao advisor Sean Gibbons to lock the bout possibly for July next year.

Pacquiao is coming off a 6-round exhibition against DK Yoo for the benefit of the victims of the Russia-Ukraine war and for the beneficiaries of Pacquiao's housing program in the Philippines.

