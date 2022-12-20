Jerwin Ancajas is looking forward to fight again in the Philippines after campaigning extensively for years overseas.

The former IBF junior bantam king is taking on Songsaeng Phoyaem on February 12 in Imus, Cavite as he begins his journey for a shot at a world bantamweight title.

"Excited kami ni Jerwin. Pangarap namin makalaro siya ulit sa 'Pinas

at lalo na sa Imus," Ancajas's coach Joven Jimenez said.

Jimenez said they chose to fight in Imus to pay tribute to their patron Vice Mayor Homer Saquilayan, who has always supported Ancajas.

"Siya palagi nagbigay ng promotion sa Imus noong 2010-2011. Ngayon siya ang vice mayor sa Imus at hindi niya kami tinanggihan noong lumapit kami sa kanya," said Jimenez.

This will be the first time Ancajas will be fighting in the Philippines since he won the IBF crown in 2016 in Taguig City.

Jimenez said they want to make a good impression in Ancajas's return to the bantamweight ranks for a quick climb to a title shot.

"'Yon po ang inaayos ni Sir Sean (Gibbons of MP Promotions)," he said.

Ancajas decided to leave the 115-pound division after back-to-back losses to Fernando Martinez.

"Hindi na maganda sa kalusugan ni Jerwin kung mag-stay pa siya sa 115 pounds. Last four fights niya nakita ko na hindi na maganda condition niya," said Jimenez. "Sa tingin ko maganda ang 118 pounds sa kanya.

Masigla siya sa training."

FROM THE ARCHIVES