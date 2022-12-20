Abando to join slam dunk contest in KBL All Stars

Anyang KGC's Rhenz Abando will be competing in the KBL Slam Dunk competition when the Korean league's All Star festivities kicks off on January 15.

Abando has been impressing Korean fans with his high flying abilities, dishing out dunks and swatting away shots in his first season with Anyang.

The Filipino upstart will be going up against last year's winners Ha Yun-gi of Suwon KT SonicBoom, and Emmanuel Terry of Seoul Samsung Thunders.

Just recently the former Letran Knight dropped 30 points in a losing effort against Seoul SK Knights.

Meanwhile, Ulsan Hyundai' RJ Abarrientos will join and Ethan Alvaro of Wonju DB Promy in the 3-point shootout.

Abarrientos will also be playing in the All-Star game as the only Filipino import in the contest.

