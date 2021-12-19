OhMyV33nus, Wise, Hadji, and the rest of the Blacklist International squad after they won the grand finals of the M3 World Championships. Courtesy: Moonton Games

SINGAPORE - After failed attempts to claim the world title in their former teams, Blacklist’s Johnmar “OhMyV33nus” Villaluna, Danerie James “Wise” Del Rosario and Salic “Hadji” Imam can finally call themselves world champions in Mobile Legends: Bang Bang.

Blacklist’s OhMyV33nus, Wise, and Hadji are happy to finally get the world title.



OhMyV33nus and Wise were at M1 with Onic PH. Hadji was with Omega Esports for M2.@ABSCBNNews @ABSCBNNewsSport pic.twitter.com/oKs5WaON61 — Angela Coloma (@mac_coloma) December 19, 2021

For Wise, who was part of the Onic PH squad that went to the inaugural world title series, M1, it was a moment to prove that his unconventional hero picks work anew - even on the world stage.

“Sobrang saya ko, kasi [achievement] din sa akin ito as a jungler. Nag-jungle din ako nang ilang beses na hindi gumagamit ng nasa meta, na [melee], na gusto nila na jungler. Pero napatunayan ko na kaya kong manalo na 'yong gusto ko lang talaga,” Wise, the architect of the jungler Bane and Aldous, told reporters after they won the world championship.

Blacklist swept fellow Filipinos Onic PH, 4-0, in the grand finals of the M3 World Championships en route to the world title.

"Sobrang saya. Super saya, sobrang grabe 'yong fulfillment. Grabe din 'yong ano redemption na masasabi mo na kaya mong makamit [ang] world domination nang hindi ka sumasabay sa kung ano ang sinasabi ng mga tao," roamer OhMyV33nus, whose hero pool mostly consists of support heroes and mages, added.

The duo of OhMyV33nus and Wise - collectively called V33Wise - are part of the Onic PH M1 squad that fell in the group stages of the inaugural Mobile Legends world tournament.

It was a long time coming, even for Hadji, whose career started from the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League Season 2.

"Sobrang saya ko kasi ang tagal ko na sa pro scene. Iniisip ko dati na hindi ko alam kung magcha-champion ba ako. Sobrang, sobrang saya ko," Hadji, who was in the Smart Omega squad that entered the M2 World Championships earlier this year said.

Blacklist said they will take a short break before they regroup, as the world series ends.