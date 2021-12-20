PSC to aid national athletes affected by typhoon Odette

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) will organize relief efforts for members of the national team who were severely affected by Typhoon Odette, the agency announced on Monday.

The PSC management committee, led by PSC executive director Atty. Guillermo Iroy Jr., met Monday to finalize the logistics for the care package.

"This is a force of nature that we cannot control. However, we can do our share to help them get through this. We will do all we can with the resources available," said PSC chairman William "Butch" Ramirez in a statement.

The PSC is already monitoring the situation of Philippine national team members who were affected by Typhoon Odette.

The typhoon ravaged the Mindanao and Visayas regions late last week. At least 208 people have been reported dead, according to the Philippine National Police.

The powerful storm also left over P225 million and P118 million worth of damage to infrastructure and agriculture, respectively, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

"We are closely keeping track of the situation of our athletes. There is quite a number affected like in Bohol where Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas (SWP) has a small gym which was washed out in the reports we received," Ramirez said.

Iroy is in charge of leading the relief operations, including connecting with the Armed Forces of the Philippines for the transport and delivery of goods like mattresses and water bottles.

Some national team athletes have already appealed for help, including Sisi Rondina, who won a bronze medal in beach volleyball in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games.

On her Facebook account, Rondina called for donations for her hometown of Compestela, Cebu, which she said was "washed out" in the wake of the typhoon.

"Pagkain, tubig at kahit trapal lang po. Konting tulong po para sa mga tao po dito sa amin," Rondina said.