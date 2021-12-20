Stanley Pringle (11) has played just one game for Ginebra in the Governors' Cup. PBA Media Bureau.



MANILA, Philippines -- The Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings have yet to receive an official diagnosis of the knee injury suffered by All-Star guard Stanley Pringle.

Pringle, 34, sat out the Gin Kings' game against Phoenix Super LPG on Sunday night, the second straight game that he has missed after also sitting out against NorthPort last Friday.

It was initially feared that Pringle had sustained an ACL tear.

"We still don't know exactly where he is at yet. We're getting different opinions," Cone said of Pringle's diagnosis.

Even without Pringle, Ginebra routed an All-Filipino NorthPort, 108-82, then escaped with a 125-121 overtime win against the Fuel Masters.

Pringle had a second MRI to determine the extent of his knee injury.

"We still don't know how long he's gonna be out, what his timetable is," Cone said.

Pringle has played just one game for the Gin Kings this season, scoring seven points in an 80-77 win against the Alaska Aces last December 12.

Pringle, the Best Player of the Conference in the 2020 Philippine Cup, was the latest player to join Ginebra's injured list. Also sidelined for the Gin Kings are Mark Caguioa, Joe Devance, Aljon Mariano, and Jared Dillinger.

Dillinger is already expected to miss the entire PBA Governors' Cup with a torn patellar tendon.

Despite their injury woes, Ginebra has gotten off to a 3-0 start in the conference, and Cone is pleased to see his other stars continue to step up particularly in the absence of Pringle.

"I think it's really good for our team, for our team confidence, that we can play tough down the stretch, and win tough games. I really appreciate that kind of effort that we're playing (with), especially without having Stanley in the line-up for the last two games," he noted.

"Not having him in the line-up and being able to win these last two games is really quite satisfying."

The Gin Kings are back in action on Christmas Day in the Manila Clasico against the Magnolia Hotshots.

