San Miguel guard Simon Enciso attempts a shot against Blackwater. PBA Media Bureau.



MANILA, Philippines -- After a poor start to his career as a San Miguel player, journeyman Simon Enciso finally notched his breakout game last Saturday against Blackwater.

In a 107-88 win against one of his former teams, Enciso scored 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting, on top of two rebounds and two assists in over 27 minutes of action.

It was his best game in a San Miguel uniform, having scored just a combined eight points in his previous three games.

"That's what we're waiting for," San Miguel coach Leo Austria said of Enciso's performance.

According to Austria, Enciso's talent and skills -- particularly in terms of his shooting -- are evident during their practices. However, it took a while before the 30-year-old guard was able to translate it to an actual game.

Enciso was one of six players in double-digits for San Miguel against Blackwater, as they improved to 2-2 in the PBA Governors' Cup.

"This game, I'm happy for him," said Austria of their guard. "He was able to break that slump niya."

With San Miguel still playing without All-Star guard Chris Ross, Austria is hoping that Enciso can put together a streak of consistently good games. Ross is not expected to return until after Christmas.

"He (Enciso) is one of the key players na we're hoping and relying na mag-step up, especially with the absence of some point guard on our team," Austria said. "With Simon, maybe nape-pressure siya na you're not only a shooter here, you're a point guard because of the absence of Chris Ross."

"He's trying his best to do the job of a point guard," he added. "We know na he could score so maybe a lot of people are looking for him to score."

Enciso was acquired by San Miguel from TerraFirma ahead of the Governors' Cup in exchange for Alex Cabagnot. Enciso played for the Bossing in the Philippine Cup before being traded to the Dyip for Rashawn McCarthy; he did not play a game for TerraFirma as the SMB trade occurred before the conference opened.

The 17th pick in the 2015 PBA Draft, Enciso has played for five teams in his career.