NBA: Pistons topple Heat to end 14-game losing skid

Detroit Pistons guard Saben Lee (38) high-fives forward Trey Lyles (8) during the third quarter against the Miami Heat at Little Caesars Arena. Tim Fuller, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters.

Saddiq Bey poured in 26 points and the host Detroit Pistons ended their franchise record-tying 14-game losing streak with a 100-90 victory over the Miami Heat on Sunday.

Hamidou Diallo contributed 15 points and seven rebounds for Detroit, which recorded its first victory since a 97-89 decision over Indiana on Nov. 17.

Max Strus led the Heat with 24 points off the bench. Kyle Lowry supplied 19 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, while Dewayne Dedmon had 11 points for Miami, which had won four of its last five games.

The Pistons' previous 14-game losing streaks came on March 7-30, 1980, and Dec. 20, 1993-Jan. 18, 1994.

HIGHLIGHTS:

The Heat's Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, Markieff Morris and Victor Oladipo all missed the game due to injuries. Forward P.J. Tucker left the game in the third quarter with a left knee ailment.

Gabe Vincent scored eight points in the first quarter as Miami took a 23-20 lead. The Heat had a 10-1 spurt late in the first half, including five points and an assist from Strus, to gain a nine-point lead. Detroit closed the gap to two at 48-46 by halftime.

Strus had 15 points in the first half and the Pistons stuck close despite making just two of 19 3-point attempts.

The Heat held a 58-52 advantage three minutes into the second half. Detroit then finished the quarter with a 27-9 outburst to gain a 79-67 lead.

Killian Hayes (11 points) gave the Pistons a 62-60 lead with two free throws. Bey had a three-point play and Jackson knocked down a 3-pointer to stretch the lead to 70-62 with 2:18 remaining in the third quarter.

Trey Lyles' fast-break dunk gave the Pistons a double-digit advantage at 75-64. Frank Jackson finished off the outburst with another fast-break layup. Bey and Hayes combined for 17 points in the quarter.

The Heat gradually chipped away and pulled within 91-86 with 4:31 remaining. Bey knocked a 3-pointer to give Detroit some breathing room at 94-86 with 4:02 remaining. Hayes hit a 3-pointer with 2:52 left to give the Pistons a 99-88 advantage.

Detroit was able to avenge a 100-92 home loss to Miami on Nov. 23. The teams are scheduled to meet again at Miami on Thursday.