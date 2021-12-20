MANILA, Philippines -- Members of the Philippine national team will receive a cash gift of P10,000 each from the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), the agency said on Monday.

The financial bonuses for national athletes will be released this week.

PSC chairman William Ramirez and PSC commissioners Mon Fernandez, Celia Kiram, Charles Maxey and Arnold Agustin approved the Christmas monetary gift in their last board meeting despite challenges in the sports agency's resources.

"Whatever hinders the income of our benefactors, hinders our cash flow too. However, the holidays will come nevertheless, and we wish for our athletes and coaches to be able to celebrate well with family too," said Ramirez.

The national athletes will receive the Christmas bonus on top of their monthly allowance.