WNBL: CEU's Ventura shines in Draft Combine

MANILA - Stefhanie Ventura of Centro Escolar University impressed during the two-day Women's National Basketball League Draft Combine last weekend.

The 5-foot-8 native of Santo Tomas, Pangasinan topped two of the agility tests, finishing the 3/4 court sprint at just 3.18 seconds while clocking in at 12.66 seconds in the lane agility run in the combine.

Meanwhile, Noella Cruz of University of the Philippines tied Ventura in the lane agility test. The 5-foot-6 forward clocked in at 12.66 seconds as well.

University of Asia and the Pacific's Syl Alcantara was the fastest in the 300-yard shuttle run. The 5-foot-1 floor general, who owns a Master of Arts in Education major in Basic Education Teaching from Ateneo, clocked in at one minute and one second -- a second faster than Adamson's heady guard Kath Araja.

Dianne Ventura, a product of University of the East and a current fitness instructor in a commercial gym, was the highest leaper out of the 111 participants. The 5-foot-1 guard tallied 27-inches in the max vertical jump.

Araja and Philippine Women's University combo guard Mary Rose Labrador both knocked down an average of 83.3-percent clip in the shooting drills.

Trainers Karlo Santos, Mark Caron, Aldo Panlilio, and Justin Aquino supervised the agility exams, and two coaches from Tamita administered the body composition tests.