Thirdy, San-En falter against Niigata

San-En NeoPhoenix saw its three-game winning streak come to an end on Sunday, as they bowed 86-79 to visiting Niigata Albirex BB at the Toyohashi City gym.

NeoPhoenix could not sustain a strong start, and a slow third quarter doomed them against Niigata.

The home team led 46-39 at the half, but Niigata outscored the 27-14 after the break to take control of the contest.

San-En dropped to 5-18 in the season, as Niigata bounced back from a slim 85-81 defeat the previous day.

Thirdy Ravena had 10 points and four rebounds, while Stevan Jelovac had 24 points and 10 rebounds for the hosts.

Allen Durham, the former Meralco import, had 17 points and 12 rebounds for Niigata. Jason Washburn added 22 points.